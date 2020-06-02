ODESSA - Larry Kirk passed away at home on May 27, 2020. He was 74 years old. At Larry's request, no service will be held. Mr. Kirk was born on November 19, 1945 in Gorman, Texas to Elva and Glynn Kirk. Larry served in the Army as an officer in Vietnam. He graduated from SMU with a B.B.A. Degree in Finance. Larry was a banker, and most of his career was as a Loan Officer. He is survived by his wife, Fran, and his son, Ian. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store