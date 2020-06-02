Robert Larry Kirk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Larry Kirk passed away at home on May 27, 2020. He was 74 years old. At Larry's request, no service will be held. Mr. Kirk was born on November 19, 1945 in Gorman, Texas to Elva and Glynn Kirk. Larry served in the Army as an officer in Vietnam. He graduated from SMU with a B.B.A. Degree in Finance. Larry was a banker, and most of his career was as a Loan Officer. He is survived by his wife, Fran, and his son, Ian. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved