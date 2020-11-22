HOUSTON - Robert Lee Huff, loving father of two, passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 59. Lee was born January 6, 1961, to Robert Whitley Huff and Gayla Cauthen Huff and was raised in Houston, Abilene, and San Antonio.
He graduated from Holmes High School in San Antonio in 1979. Lee attended Texas Tech University where he joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and graduated in 1985 with a degree in Political Science. He then received his MBA from University of Texas of the Permian Basin and his Banking Certification from Southern Methodist University.
He married Stacey Renee Nini on June 16, 1984, in Odessa where they raised their children, Carson and Kiley. He began his career at Texas Bank, which provided a path for him to become a founding member of SouthWest Bank, where he was Odessa Market President.
In his free time, he enjoyed being with his family at the ranch in Melvin, watching Texas Tech baseball, and listening to his extensive music collection. Lee had a friendly, easygoing nature and a smile that would brighten any room he entered. As a member of Crossroads Church, he maintained deep faith and we can rest easy knowing he is alive and well with our Heavenly Father.
In addition to his children, Robert Carson Huff (wife Charlotte) and Kiley Malone Pradon (husband Austin); he is survived by his parents, Robert & Gayla Huff; sisters, Sara Butrin (husband Josh) and Suzanne Pokorney (husband Trevor); and former wife Stacey Nini Huff.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 202 at Crossroads Church located on Billy Hext Rd. in Odessa, TX.
