Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Ector County Cemetery
Odessa, TX
1974 - 2019
Robert Lee Natividad Obituary
MIDLAND - Robert Lee Natividad, 45 years, of Odessa, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Midland, TX.

Visitation will be held 9am to 9pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with a Rosary at 7pm at Martinez Funeral Home.

Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Father Fernando Bonilla officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.

Robert Lee was born on May 14, 1974 to Robert Hinojos Natividad and Irene Villalobos in Odessa, Texas. He attended Permian High School. Robert worked as a Machinist. He was a Miami Dolphins fan, enjoyed making friends and riding motorcycles. Robert was a son, father, brother and a friend loved by all he encountered. He was a giver; he even gave his last breath for life for others. He was always the life of the party and a real storyteller. Robert made friends who later would become his family. He will be missed by many.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; Robert "Beto" Natividad and Irene "Chela" Natividad, brother; Ray Cabello, grandparents; Rodolfo and Eulalia Natividad and maternal grandparents; Pedro and Eduarda Villalobos.

Robert is survived by son; Robert Aaron, daughters; Unica, Candy, Alexus and Jizelle Natividad, brothers; Steve Natividad, Juan Carlos "Smokey" Russell and sister; Dionne Dominguez, grandchildren; Serenity, Aaron, Ayden and Axell Natividad, nephews; Andrew and Liem Natividad, Jonerik, Jayryan and Jaxton Dominguez and niece Hannah Natividad.

Pallbearers will be cousins and friends.
Published in Odessa American on July 24, 2019
