|
|
GOLDSMITH - Robert Lee Shaw, 70, of Goldsmith passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home in Goldsmith, Texas. He was born July 19, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, to Charles Ray and Fay Jennings Shaw. Although, Robert was not born in Odessa, he got here as fast as he could, where he worked in the Oil Fields of West Texas as a Senior Field Pumper for more than forty years.
Growing up in Colorado City, Texas, he was a graduate of Colorado City High School "Class of 1969". Robert was an outdoorsman at heart. He loved being outside, fishing and barbecuing. He was a man who enjoyed taking a hands-on approach to life. He selflessly served family, friends with his time, generosity, strong handshake, sparkling eyes and warm smile.
Family was the pivotal essence of Robert's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to our large family. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Papa" to fifteen wonderful grandchildren and eight amazing great grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Janet of 21 years: three sons, Randall Shaw, Paul and wife Elizabeth Danner, Daniel and wife Luara Danner, from Odessa, and two daughters Lisa Shaw, Kimberley and husband Carla Akin of Odessa; fifteen grandchildren, Johnathan, Sebastian, Samantha, Elizabeth, Trevor Shaw, Savannah Flowers, Kailani, Ava, Camden Sellars, Ashley, Tiffany, Dustin, Johnathan Danner, Misty Redman, Christopher Todd; two brothers, Jimmy, Ronald Shaw, two sisters, Rhonda Johnson and Darlene Smith. As well, as numerous other family members and friends, he considered as family.
Please join us celebrating Robert's life. This gentle, loving, caring man with a big heart has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed and forever loved by us all. His celebration will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 1:00p.m. at Kellus Turner Community Center, 2261 West Sycamore, and Odessa, Texas.
I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with Nature beauty and astounding light; and now I feel like finally I can BREATHE!!
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 1, 2019