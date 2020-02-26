Home

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
512-869-7775
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
IOOF Cemetery
701 Smith Creek Rd
Georgetown, TX
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
View Map
More Obituaries for Robert Malinowski
Robert Malinowski

Robert Malinowski


1937 - 2020
GEORGETOWN - Robert (Bob) Dale Malinowski, age 82, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Bob was born Dec. 31, 1937, in Wapella, Illinois to Alfred "Butch" and Angie Malinowski. He graduated from Normal Community High School in 1955 and then completed General Electric's tool and die apprentice program. Bob graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign with a degree in industrial engineering. His loyalty to General Electric spanned for 35 years, affording his family to live in Bloomington, Los Angeles, San Juan, PR, Houston, and Mayaguez,PR. Bob retired in 1994 when he and Pat moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, enjoying 11 years, then later to Georgetown,Texas. On January 25,1964, Bob married the love of his life Patricia Carole Salch at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Together, they traveled the world and treasured family time. Family was a focal point of Bob's life. Bob was an avid golfer and fast-pitch softball player. His 35 year competitive softball career began in high school and led him to winning a bronze medal with Puerto Rico at the 1979 Pan American Games. He was a lifelong Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He made friends easily and leaves a host of them to cherish his memory. He loved welcoming friends and guests to his home and engaged them in fun and challenging conversations. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Pat; son, Chris Malinowski and wife Maricarmen of Houston; daughter, Karin Malinowski Carlson and husband Jim of Odessa; and grandchildren Courtney Carlson, Roberto Malinowski, Megan Carlson, and Eduardo Malinowski; brothers Milan Dean Malinowski of Bloomington; Donald Joe Malinowski, wife Judy of Goodfield; Virgil Lee Malinowski, wife Betty of Bloomington; and James Douglas Malinowski, wife Aretta of Bloomington; and and many nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Elmer Malinowski and Angie Margaret Ulry; his brother Lyle Alfred Malinowski;and sisters Margaret Jean and Joyce Irene Malinowski. There will be viewing at 9am before the celebration of Bob's life at 10am on Monday, March 2, 2020 with Rev. Paul Kersten officiating at Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78633. The family will receive friends following the service with a reception at Ramsey Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Monday, March 2 at 1pm at IOOF Cemetery, 701 Smith Creek Rd., Georgetown, Texas. Memorials may be given to a local charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Ramsey Funeral Home of Georgetown, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 26, 2020
