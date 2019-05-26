BURNET - Mike Kimbrow of Burnet, Texas passed away on April 28, 2019 with his wife Sherry by his side, after many years of a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and declining health.



Mike was born to Horace and Elisabeth (Spencer) Kimbrow on August 12, 1944 in Olney, Texas. He was raised and educated in Midland and Odessa, Texas. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Midland in 1963. After High School, Mike went to work for the Permian Corporation for around 15 years, then worked for Basin Inc. for several years before finally going to work for the FDIC in Midland, San Antonio and Dallas. He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years.



Mike married Sherry Pederson in Midland, Texas on July 19, 1975. They shared nearly 44 years of a happy marriage. They were transferred from Midland to San Antonio in November, 1990 and lived there for 5 and a half years. After leaving San Antonio, they moved to the Highland Lakes area, living on Lake LBJ in Kingsland, Texas for 5 and a half years and finally to the shores of Lake Buchanan, finding their dream home overlooking the lake over 17 years ago.



Mike and Sherry enjoyed cruising and had gone on 22 cruises over the years, mostly to the Caribbean which they loved.



Mike was predeceased by his parents, Horace (1978) and Elisabeth (2000) Kimbrow and an older brother, Jack Kimbrow (1995).



Mike is survived by his wife Sherry of Burnet, two brothers, John Kimbrow and wife Mabel of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Alan Kimbrow and wife Karen of Midland, Texas, sister-in-law Marilyn Hill and husband Mike of Andrews, Texas, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephew. He is also survived by their many rescued dogs and cats that he dearly loved.



A memorial service and get together for Mike is planned at a later date.



Since Mike and Sherry both are huge lovers of animals, donations can be made in memory of Mike to the Happy Dog Adoption, 9840 W Ranch Road 1431, Buchanan Dam, Texas 78609, Hill Country Humane Society, 9150 W. Ranch Road 1431, Buchanan Dam, Texas 79609, Highland Lakes SPCA, P.O. Box 1275, Marble Falls, Texas 78654. Or to the or Alzheimer's Disease Research.



Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas. Published in Odessa American on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary