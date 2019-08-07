|
ODESSA - "......And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you." John 16:22
Robert P. Ford, 82, passed away peacefully on June 15th at his home in Odessa following a brief illness. Mr. Ford was a beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be sorely missed.
He was born in East Orange, New Jersey on December 2, 1936, the only son of E. Paul Ford and Bertha (Schoeffel) Ford.
Mr. Ford joined the Air Force in 1954, while serving he met and married the love of his life, Jo Ann (May) Ford in 1956. He then began traveling the world with Jo Ann and his girls by his side. The couple had 5 daughters, Rhonda Tourville (Scott), Terri Ford-Brown (Gary), Paula Klucker (Bruce), Alice Rambo (Marty) and Katharine Sullivan.
After his retirement from the Air Force, he attended college and earned his master's degree in business administration. In 1981 Robert, Jo Ann and Katharine moved to Odessa, Texas where he worked for Odessa Regional Hospital. He then worked for University Small Animal Clinic and was a manager for Town and Country convenience stores until his retirement in 2000.
Upon retiring he loved spending time with his family and doing extensive research on his family tree. Mr. Ford was also an avid reader and enjoyed playing games on his computer.
He leaves behind four daughters, nine grandchildren (Robert, Jennifer, Ryan, Devon, Bradley, Megan, Madison, MacKenzie and Maitlan) and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Jo Ann Ford, his daughter Katharine May Sullivan and great grandson, Jamison Maxfield.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 7, 2019