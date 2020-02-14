|
ODESSA - Robert S. Diaz passed away on February 10, 2020 in San Angelo, Tx at the age of 72.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Amy Myers and husband Danny Myers of Las Cruces, NM and Analisa Gonzales and husband Filiberto Gonzales III of Odessa, Tx. Son, Robert Carrasco and family of Dallas, TX. Sister Estela Ruiz of Big Spring, TX. Grandchildren, Valerie, Natalie, Jacob, Caylee, Khloe, and Josefyna. As well as multiple nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Eva Diaz, sisters Rosa Knott and Margarita Loya.
Robert was born on July 12, 1947 in Pecos, TX to Eva Diaz. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. After serving in the military, he attended the FBI academy and graduated from the academy in Quantico, Virginia. Robert continued to protect and serve with his career in both Police and Sherriff law enforcement departments. He proceeded to retire from the Ector County Sherriff's Department after serving over 30 years.
Robert was enjoying his retirement by spending much of his time with his grandchildren and 3 loving dogs, Blue, Chula and Pancho. As well as watching the Dallas Cowboys and chatting with his close friends Pallo and Rosa.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday February 15th at 1:00 p.m. at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Braswell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert's life. Interment will take place on Wednesday February 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX.
Pallbearers are Danny Myers, Filiberto Gonzales III, Pete Ruiz, Paul Ruiz, Armando Armendariz and Jacob Molinar.
Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 14, 2020