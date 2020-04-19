|
HOUSTON - Mims, Robert W. (Bob), age 95 passed peacefully on Saturday March 21 surrounded by family in Houston. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years(Mary Lee Mims). He is survived by his only son Carl Mims, and 4 granddaughters: Casey Raines of Garland, TX / Ashlynn Mims, Addison Mims, & Aliyah Mims (all 3 in Houston).
Bob was born in San Angelo, TX in 1924. He was the youngest of two sons to Cell and Marie Mims. Bob spent his early years on Family ranches working livestock. He attended Texas Tech in 1942 for one year only to be drafted into the 101st Tank Destroyer Battalion in the US Army. He was then sent to Germany for service in WW2. He served his country proudly and was awarded several honors including the Bronze Star for Heroic Service in Combat. Post war he returned to Texas Tech and completed his degree on the GI Bill. Bob tried his hand at ranching after college in Southern Missouri for several years and had a difficult time making a living. Bob settled in Odessa, TX in 1954 and went to work for El Paso Products Co. Bob spent 30 plus years with El Paso Natural Gas as a supervisor before retiring. Bob had a passion for hunting & fishing and was extremely handy. Most days you could find him in his shop or garage working on his cars or guns. He was a perfectionist and a true friend to many of whom he kept up with for decades. A memorial service will not be held at this time. Most of his ashes will be buried next to his beloved wife at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo. The remainder will be spread at the Lano River in Junction, TX where he spent many hours fishing with his deceased brother.
If you knew Bob, then you knew he walked 2 miles at 6am in the Odessa Mall every morning.
He rarely missed a day of exercise.
Up until his last days, Bob was living alone, mowing his yard, driving and emailing his friends.
He always said he wanted spend his last days in his own home rather than a Senior Care Center.
He faced death with no hesitation or fear. He was our Hero and will be greatly missed.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 19, 2020