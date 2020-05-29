ODESSA, TEXAS - Robert Wayne (Bob) Murray, 88, of Andrews went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020 in Odessa.



Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 10:00 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Means Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor, Les Hall officiating. Cremation is under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home.



Bob was born on May 15, 1932 in Taos Junction, New Mexico in a log cabin to Roy and Emma Murray. Bob graduated from high school at San Marcus Military Academy. He then served in the United States Marine Corp. He served on the USS Pittsburg as a Captain's Aide and achieved expert marksmanship. After he was honorably discharged from the marines, he married the love of his life Eva Jane Fisher on June 15, 1952. They were happily married for 68 years. Bob worked in the oil industry until his retirement from Dresser Industries in 1994. Bob's many hobbies were golf, traveling in his Airstream with Jane, sporting events, grandkids, and working in the yard. Bob was a faithful member of Mean's Memorial United Methodist Church in Andrews, Texas where he sang in the choir, and was a cook for Methodist Men for 20 years and served as Treasurer and usher. He was a devoted husband and loving father. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Roy Murray, Emma McClain and brother Charles Murray.



Bob is survived by his wife Jane Murray of Andrews, Texas. Children: Debby Seale and husband Bill of Livingston, Texas. Bobby Murray and wife Sheri of Odessa, Texas and Billy Murray of Abilene, Texas. 5 grandchildren Jeff Murray, Holly Cumbie, Jay Seale, Jennifer Murray, and Casey Copeland, and 10 great-grandchildren.



In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to Means Memorial United Methodist Church.



