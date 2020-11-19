MIDLAND - Roberta Hurt of Midland passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 100.



She was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on March 1, 1920 and was raised in her beloved hometown of Waukomis, Oklahoma. After several years of College at Oklahoma State University she proudly served her country as a Civil Service Secretary in Washington D. C. and Vance Air Base in Enid, Oklahoma, not far from home. She met the love of her life Roger there and they celebrated 62 years of a wonderful life together before his death in 2008. Roberta and Roger raised three children mainly in Midland but his work with Furr's Supermarkets took them all over West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Roberta loved her work in the church, being a loving wife to Roger and being involved in the activities of her kids. She very much enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and was an ardent fan of many sports which included rooting for her husband and sons in various golf tournaments. She very much enjoyed her work for Midland County as the District Court Coordinator and helped several judges and many Midlanders in the planning of jury duties. In everything she did she carried herself with elegance and grace.



She was preceded in death by her wonderful and loving parents Roy and Pearl Grable; sister Cecil Grable and husband Roger.



She is survived by her three children: Betsy Cannon and husband Laurie; Gregg Hurt and wife Liz; Rodney Hurt and wife Deby; ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



Sincere thanks go to Manor Park and the great people who cared for Roberta in her time there. They are fighting many battles against the Coronavirus Pandemic as they provide loving care to the residents. They were so kind and patient in their service to Roberta for many years.



Memorials may be directed to Manor Park or First Christian Church of Midland.



No public services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Highway, Midland, Texas.



