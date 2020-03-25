Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Imogene (Steele) Clay


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Imogene (Steele) Clay Obituary
ODESSA - Roberta Imogene Clay, age 90 of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on Thursday, September 5, 1929 in Monett, Missouri to the late Asa George and Bessie May (Doty) Steele. Roberta was a homemaker. She married Henry Ray Clay on December 23, 1950 in Monett, MO and they moved to Odessa on March 17, 2012.

Roberta was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. In her free time she loved to read books, quilt, knit and bake.

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her children: Richard Lee and wife Betty of Odessa and Patricia Ann Clay and husband Edward Bowers of Arlington, TX; as well as 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son: Thomas Dale Clay and her great-granddaughter: Caitlyn Cotton.

No services have been scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -