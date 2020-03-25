|
ODESSA - Roberta Imogene Clay, age 90 of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on Thursday, September 5, 1929 in Monett, Missouri to the late Asa George and Bessie May (Doty) Steele. Roberta was a homemaker. She married Henry Ray Clay on December 23, 1950 in Monett, MO and they moved to Odessa on March 17, 2012.
Roberta was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. In her free time she loved to read books, quilt, knit and bake.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her children: Richard Lee and wife Betty of Odessa and Patricia Ann Clay and husband Edward Bowers of Arlington, TX; as well as 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son: Thomas Dale Clay and her great-granddaughter: Caitlyn Cotton.
No services have been scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 25, 2020