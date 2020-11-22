GARDENDALE, TX - Roberta Rajean Lawrence, age 88, of Gardendale TX passed away November 2nd 2020 at Sienna Nursing and Rehab in Odessa TX after a long illness.Roberta was born October 17, 1932 in Flora IL to Arthur and Dora Lawrence. She was youngest of four siblings and grew up and went to school in Centralia IL. She married Jimmie Swafford in 1957 and had two sons, David Lee Swafford in 1958 and John Scott Swafford in 1963. She spent most of her married life as a military housewife and then started working in the real estate business. Lived in California from 1958 until 1966 and then moved to Long Beach MS in 1966. She and her husband went their separate ways in 1975 and she continued to raise her two boys on her own as they finished school. She continued to live in Mississippi from 1975 until 1982 and for a short while moved back to Southern Illinois before moving to West Texas in 1983 to live with her two sons in Andrews TX.She was a lifelong artist and author and was always drawing, painting and writing. Her writings included poems, short stories and books, along with novels and screenplays. She could always be heard typing away at her typewriter. She loved horror movies and silly comedies and was an avid movie fan. She also loved all types of rock music.In 1985 she found the property that became the family home for the rest of her life. She loved animals and working outdoors and did lots of work on the family property in Gardendale even after she retired. She was very active and was still doing everything including driving up until age 84 when she got sick. She was the sweetest, strongest and toughest woman you could know and was always more concerned about her sons well being than her own even when she was at her sickest point.Preceded in death by her parents Arthur W and Dora Lawrence of Centralia IL, brothers Art Lawrence of Chicago IL, Lee Lawrence of Mount Vernon IL, Richard Lawrence of Centralia IL, and her youngest son John Scott Swafford of Gardendale TX.Survivors include oldest son David Lee Swafford of Gardendale TX, niece MaryLee Holloway and husband Ernie of Mount Vernon, IL and all their children and nephew Marc Lawrence of Southern Illinois and his children.She always wanted to start an animal rescue ranch. In her memory we would ask that people save an abandoned or abused animal and give it a better life.There are no services to be held at this time.