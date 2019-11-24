|
MIDLAND, TX - Robin Elizabeth Steer, 52 of Midland, passed away on November 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Robin was born on April 1, 1967 in Odessa, Texas to Johnnie Mac and Ann McCallister. She met the love of her life in high school and they were married on August 15, 1986 ,they spent 33 beautiful years together . She joined the social sorority Beta Sigma Phi in 1988, where she would meet some of her life long friends. Her biggest accomplishments were being a wife, mother, and friend to everyone she met. She loved to cook, read, entertain, and play live trivia with her friends. She had a strong passion for all types of music, she was a member of both the Permian High School Band and the OC Jazz Band, she enjoyed local live music, Grindstone being at the top of that list, she was their number one fan. Robin will be remembered for her beautiful smile, big blue eyes, energetic spirit, and love for collecting pigs.
Robin is survived by her husband Greg Steer; son, Chase Steer; daughter, Caitlin Steer; mother, Ruth Ann McCallister; sister, Lee Ann Biggs (Rowdy); sister, Pat Young (Joel); brother, John McCallister (Sandy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Robin is preceded in death by father, Johnnie McCallister; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Steer; nephew, Billy John Heath Richardson; and friends, Buddy Harry and Dana Percy.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from their friends and family.
Robin loved to volunteer and be a part of the community, she was an avid Summer Mummers and Midland Community theater volunteer, she was also a breast cancer survivor. Donations can be made to Midland Community Theater or .
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 24, 2019