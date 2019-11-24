Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Steer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Elizabeth Steer


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Elizabeth Steer Obituary
MIDLAND, TX - Robin Elizabeth Steer, 52 of Midland, passed away on November 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Robin was born on April 1, 1967 in Odessa, Texas to Johnnie Mac and Ann McCallister. She met the love of her life in high school and they were married on August 15, 1986 ,they spent 33 beautiful years together . She joined the social sorority Beta Sigma Phi in 1988, where she would meet some of her life long friends. Her biggest accomplishments were being a wife, mother, and friend to everyone she met. She loved to cook, read, entertain, and play live trivia with her friends. She had a strong passion for all types of music, she was a member of both the Permian High School Band and the OC Jazz Band, she enjoyed local live music, Grindstone being at the top of that list, she was their number one fan. Robin will be remembered for her beautiful smile, big blue eyes, energetic spirit, and love for collecting pigs.

Robin is survived by her husband Greg Steer; son, Chase Steer; daughter, Caitlin Steer; mother, Ruth Ann McCallister; sister, Lee Ann Biggs (Rowdy); sister, Pat Young (Joel); brother, John McCallister (Sandy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robin is preceded in death by father, Johnnie McCallister; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Steer; nephew, Billy John Heath Richardson; and friends, Buddy Harry and Dana Percy.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from their friends and family.

Robin loved to volunteer and be a part of the community, she was an avid Summer Mummers and Midland Community theater volunteer, she was also a breast cancer survivor. Donations can be made to Midland Community Theater or .

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -