KERMIT - Rodney Bruce Peacock, age 87, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Odessa. Rodney was born on May 31, 1932 in Boston, MA to Alfred Goodwin and Faith Catherine (Additon) Peacock. He married Patricia Ruth Deison on December 22, 1952 in Conroe, TX and they shared 67 wonderful years together.
Rodney was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a degree in history and later received his Masters in Divinity from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Rodney started his ministry in Cincinnati, OH and then moved to Pleasant Run Presbyterian. He also ministered at the Community Church in Kermit and later in Pyote; where he was the Chaplin at West Tx State School for 15 years. Rodney also served as interim pastor for numerous other churches.
Rodney was a very avid reader of histories, but he especially loved Charles Dickens books. He was known for his insatiable curiosity and his love for the White Sox. He had a great sense of humor and loved to visit with and meet new people. He will be dearly missed.
Rodney is survived by his wife: Pat Peacock of Kermit, TX; sons: Mark Peacock and wife Betsy of Rochester, NY and Matt Peacock and wife Cynthia of Austin, TX; daughters: Priscilla Minnasian and husband Mike of Goodletsville, TN, and Becky Creager and husband Kelley of Kermit, TX; grandchildren: Sarah Peacock, Julia Peacock, Nathan Peacock, Kennan Peacock, Cheryl Lynn Minnasian, Michele Minnasian, Matt Creager, and Jennifer Creager; and great-grandchildren: Maverick Creager, Madison Creager, Mia Creager, and Lula Minnasian.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents: Alfred and Faith Peacock; and brother: Quent Peacock.
A visitation will start at 8 am to 8 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 and 8 am to 12 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Family Service Funeral Parlor.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dudley Mullins, Peter Deison, and Ed Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: the members of the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers are: Matt Peacock, Mark Peacock, Kelley Creager, and Rick Holley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the Kermit Fire Department and First Responders.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 30, 2019