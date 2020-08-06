EL PASO - Roger Allen Ellis of El Paso TX passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at the age of 79. He died peacefully at home of Lewy Body Dementia. Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Christina Maria Ellis (Jones) and his parents, Thomas Ellis, father, and Cora Ellis (Cox), both of New Boston TX, and his sister Paula. He has a surviving sister, Sharon Ellis (Williams), who resides in New Boston TX, 3 children, Tracy Ellis (Attaway), Mitzi Ellis (Wall) and Matthew Ellis, 9 grand-children and 8 great grand-children.



Roger was born November 10, 1940 in DeKalb TX but grew up in New Boston TX. He served in the Naval Airforce and worked as a policeman in Dallas while he went to college to earn a degree in accounting. He became a successful businessman and owned many businesses through out his life, most notably working along side his uncle and lifelong friend, Bobby Cox, with Bobby Cox Co. He moved to El Paso and pioneered Major Video and Major Players. His most recent business, Touch Discount Day Spa, was started with his wife of 25 years, Chris Ellis, and is still in operation today, managed by his daughter, Mitzi Ellis (Wall), who is his favorite and best friend.



Roger never passed up a gin game and enjoyed his days playing golf. He loved to hunt and fish. He was extremely intelligent and had the driest wit. He loved to laugh and to make people laugh. He was truly a legend.



The family will receive friends at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S. Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX. 79932, on Saturday, August 8th from 5 PM to 9 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store