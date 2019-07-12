CRANE - ROGER DALE BULMAN



Roger Dale Bulman, 70 of Crane, Texas, passed away on July 10, 2019 of Multiple Myeloma. The family will be accepting guests at Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home in Crane, Texas from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Pastor Kenneth Smarr will be officiating the services. Honorary pallbearers: Dillon Collier, Tyler Moreno, Targa Resources Employees, Ann Rogers, Annette Knight. Pallbearers: Paul Ivey, Danny Rodriguez, Louie Hoover, Rory Crumrine, David Collier, Gerald Spalding. A graveside service will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Hobbs, New Mexico at 3:00 pm (MST) on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Arrangements were under the care and direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home.



Roger was born on March 30, 1949 in Hollis, Oklahoma. Roger graduated from Hobbs High School and attended New Mexico Junior College. He had two daughters, Channon Denise and Kelley Dawn both born in Lovington, New Mexico. In 1973, Roger transferred to Sand Hills Gas Plant and made Crane, Texas his residence. He married the love of his life and best friend, Jolene on November 18, 1995. Roger was an incredible husband, father, grand father, great grand father, brother, son, and friend. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, integrity, love of God, family and community. He was a loving and dedicated provider and never met a stranger. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. Some of his favorite hobbies were motor cycle riding, gun collecting / shooting and golfing. Roger worked as a Pipeline Field Supervisor for Targa Resources. He was a retired Peace Officer and Constable as well as a retired volunteer of the Crane Volunteer Fire Department. Roger was the first charter president to the Crane Optimist Club. He had a smile that could light up a room; his presence will forever be missed and his memory cherished by all that knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Jolene Bulman; children, Channon Collier and husband, David Collier, Kelley Moreno, Jennifer Harvey and husband Lance Harvey, and Monica Spalding and husband Gerald Spalding; grand children, Courtney Keel, Kirstin Manning and husband Kevin Manning, Dillon Collier, Tyler Moreno, Chaley Moreno, Mason Harvey, Mallory Harvey, Cutter Spalding, Yunger Spalding, Treyli Spalding; great grand children, Avah Moreno, Jaylee Keel, Carter Keel, Camdyn Manning and soon Wyatt Holly; sisters, Faye Thompson, Dianne Blevins and husband Bill Blevins, Judy Frederick; brother, Doug Bulman and wife Lois Bulman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins throughout Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.



Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Lucille Bulman; brother, Henry Jefferson Bulman; grandson in law, Dallas Keel.



The family would like to express their gratitude towards Dr. Guamato and Crane Memorial Hospital, Texas Oncology Allison Cander Center Midland, Texas, UT Southwestern Dallas, Texas; and the countless friends and family members that have shown tremendous outpourings of love along with prayers, food, and donations.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation @ www.themmrf.org or Alstrom Syndrome International at https://www.alstrom.org/support/.



