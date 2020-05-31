PRESCOTT, AZ - Roland Adam Hook passed away in Prescott, AZ on May 25,2020. Roland was born January 25, 1931 in Maud, Oklahoma, the son of Earless Hook and Elizabeth (Wolf) Hook. In 1950, Roland was united in marriage with Lorilla (French) Hook, the love of his life and lifetime partner. Roland was the father of two children. Steven R. Hook of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Gloria Elaine Lee, deceased.



Roland made a career in the industry of oil and gas exploration and production and was a pioneering influence in deep well drilling. At the age of 27, Roland was selected to supervise the drilling of the Anadarko Basin #1 well near Binger, Oklahoma, which was the first deep test well in the Anadarko Basin. He later supervised the drilling of the Leonard Sevetz #1 Well near Summerset, Pennsylvania which was the first deep test well in the Appalachian Basin. The geological data obtained from the drilling of those wells became indirectly responsible for the discovery and development of approximately 20% of the oil and gas reserves of the United States.



Roland held key positions with Parker Drilling Company and Amoco Production Company prior to entering the independent business world. In 1976, Roland founded Roland Hook and Associates, as an oil and gas consulting service. In 1983, Roland founded Ginger Petroleum Company an independent oil and gas exploration and production company located in La Grange, Texas.



In 2005, Roland entered semi-retirement and took full time residence in Prescott, Arizona yet he continued to be active in the day to day operations of Ginger and served as its President until his death. Roland is survived by Lorilla, his wife of 70 years, son Steven and three grandchildren. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that any remembrance be in the form of donations to the Southwest Wildlife Foundation in Scottsdale, Arizona or to the Gardenia Jansen Animal Shelter in La Grange, Texas.



