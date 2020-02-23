|
|
ODESSA - Roland Eugene Elrod, age 65, of San Antonio, formerly of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Sweetwater, TX on November 16, 1954 to the late A.L. and Mary Earline (Box) Elrod. Roland owned GTV Satellite Service in Odessa for over 35 years.
Roland was the best husband, dad and brother. He would be the first to give you the shirt off of his back or help anyone in need. Roland was very frugal but he had a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family fishing or doing anything involving the water. In his younger days he was quite the water and snow skier. Roland will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Debra Elrod of San Antonio; sons: Cliff Cody and wife Amy of Somerset, Ohio and Randy Elrod of LaGrange, Illinois; daughter: Samantha Gutierrez of San Antonio; brother: Randy Elrod of Midland, TX; as well as four grandchildren: Veronica Cody, Orion Elrod, Anthony Gutierrez and Johnny Michael Gutierrez.
Family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Jimmy Braswell. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 23, 2020