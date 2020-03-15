|
|
ODESSA - Ron entered his Heavenly Home on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Ron was born February 18, 1948 in Abilene, TX to Roy and Dorris Leverich. They moved to Odessa shortly after that, where he was blessed with a baby sister, Sherry, that he loved very much. He attended Permian High School and Odessa College. He then moved to El Paso, TX and attended UTEP on a golf scholarship. After Ron moved back to Odessa, he met and married Sharon Wilkerson in April of 1973. They were blessed with two daughters - Jessica and Tracey. In April 1997, Ron found love again when he married Judy Scarborough. He then became a "bonus" dad to Ricky, Machelle, and Jeffrey. Ron was an avid golfer and bowler, but he found his home on the lanes. He had his first hole in one and first 300 game in the same week at the young age of 14. Ron went on to bowl 34 - 300 games and 32 - 800 series where some bowlers are never lucky enough to have one. He was one of the inaugural members of the Odessa Bowlling Hall of Fame. Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Ron is survived by his loving wife: Judy of Odessa, TX; his baby sister: Sherry of Bedford, TX; daughters: Jessica Jordan and husband Archie and Tracey Jordan and husband Charley of Odessa, TX; step-son: Ricky Scarborough and wife Susan of Dunn, NC, Jeffrey Scarborough of Stephenville, TX; and step-daughter: Machelle Martin and husband Darrel of Odessa. He was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Monday evening from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Antioch Christian Church, 4040 Maple, Odessa, TX, officiated by Brother Matt Wilson. Burial will follow at Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 15, 2020