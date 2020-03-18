|
ODESSA - Ronald Allen Chandler, 63, of Odessa, Texas passed on March 16, 2020 on Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Ronny was born in Odessa, Texas to Bob and LaDonna Mae Chandler on July 31, 1956. He graduated from Permian High School in 1975. Ronny was a son, brother, father, uncle and a friend. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing. Ronny was the life of the party wherever he went. He will be forever missed by his best friend Nelson. Ronny is preceded in death by his mother, LaDonna Chandler. Ronny is survived by his father Bob Chandler, stepmother Barbara Chandler, daughter Veronica Culver, brothers Steve and Kyle Chandler, nieces Allison Chandler Swafford and Ashley Chandler Schmidt. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 18, 2020