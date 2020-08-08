1/1
Ronald Dean "Ronnie" Key
1944 - 2020
ODESSA - Ronald "Ronnie" Dean Key, 76, of Odessa, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 22, 1944 in Llano, TX to the late Agnes (Perry) and Wilton Key.

He grew up around Alpine and Fort Stockton. Ron married Carol Ann Hunter on June 21, 1969 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Odessa and they lived their entire married life in Odessa. He enjoyed grilling, nature and photography. He worked for over 40 years at Sewell Ford in parts sales. Ron loved being "Papaw" to his granddaughter, McKenna. He found joy in helping others and served his wife as her caregiver for nearly 30 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carol Key of Odessa; sons, Shane Key of Lubbock, Brent Key of Odessa, and Joshua Key of Joliet, IL; and one granddaughter, McKenna.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilton and Agnes Key; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Key.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Odessa at 10 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Perry, Richard King, Saul Deras, David Unger, Vernon Wilkinson, and Barry Sykes.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
