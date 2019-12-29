|
ODESSA - Ronald Eugene Crain (RC), 85, of Odessa, TX passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Odessa, TX.
A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Crain officiating.
Ronald was born on September 18, 1934 in Kiblah, Arkansas to Jesse Phillip Crain and Myrtle Edith Smith. Ronald became the man of the family at the age of 13 and has been "in charge" ever since. In 1947, he moved to Odessa and began his career as a draftsman then an architect then Real Estate Developer.
Some projects to his credit are the designing of KMID Studio, sat on the development team for 42 Area Central and the Atrium Building. He was also on the Odessa Planning/Zoning Commission for several years as well as the subdivision developments of Lakeside Estates, Arroyo Santiago, Via Playa and Links Subdivision.
RC was a member of the Odessa Country Club for 53 years and took great pride in "the Club" and participated in many golf course and capital improvement projects. He was so proud of Odessa Country Club's participation in the Odessa Pro-Am and the National Jr. College Golf Tournaments. Ronald was also a founding partner of Midland-Odessa Golf Corp. who operated Ratliff Ranch Golf Links and built and still operates Nueva Vista Golf Club in Midland. Ronald also designed, built and maintained, for many years, a 3-hole golf course for the Links Subdivision. He also was the builder of over 100 homes in Odessa, most of which were custom homes.
His love for family and awe for our closeness for each other continues today and will for many years.
Preceded in death by the love of his life, Patricia Crain, who passed away March 20, 2017.
Ronald is survived by his children, Julie Gantt of Colorado Springs, CO, Steve Crain and wife Kim of St. Louis, MO and Jon Crain and his wife Adina of Odessa, TX; grandchildren include Heather Fogarty, Tyler Crain and his wife Alex, Ross Crain, Dr. Emily Crain and Andrew Crain and his wife Morgan; his sister Rhuine McDonald and her husband Neil, brother Gary Crain and his wife Diana and brother Mike Coffman; great grandson Tanner was his buddy whose normal routine included numerous trips to Dairy Queen and pizza runs.
In lieu of flowers, RC would want a donation made to .
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 29, 2019