NEW BRAUNFELS, TX - Ronald Loy Saverance (Ron) passed away August 22,2019 at the age of 93, in New Braunfels, TX. He was born April 20, 1926 in South Taylor Co. outside of Goldsboro, TX to Charles Albert Saverance and Ollie Stokes Saverance.
He served in the Army in Korea. After the Army, he worked as a postal worker and in 1953 began working for El Paso Natural Gas and was employed for 33 years, until he retired. After that retirement, he bought a Germania Insurance Agency. He and his family lived in Kermit, Texas for many years. Ron worked in several churches in the area as a music director, Grace Temple Baptist, and Belview Baptist in Kermit. After moving to Odessa, he became a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in their choir.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; his son: Ronnie Elliot Saverance, his brothers: Wilson Saverance, Felton Saverance and Marshall Saverance.
He is survived by his daughter of Seguin, TX, Rita Mantooth; Son in Law: Ed Mantooth, Daughter in Law: Susan Saverance, grandchildren: Michael Mantooth and wife Alyssa, Kelli Mantooth, Nathan Saverance and wife Nettie and Amy Saverance Endecot and husband Johnny; and also by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
After suffering with Alzheimer's, he is with his Lord and Savior.
There will be a family visitation prior to the funeral from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Family Services Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Family Services Funeral Chapel with Pastor Michael Mantooth officiating. Burial will follow at Kermit cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Nathan Saverance, Nathaniel Saverance, Edward Mantooth, Kelli Mantooth, and Michael Mantooth. Honorary pallbearers include:
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Seguin, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, First Baptist Church Odessa, 709 N. Lee, Odessa, TX 79761 or to Kindred Hospice, 1911 Corporate Dr., Ste 104, San Marcos, TX 78666.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 28, 2019