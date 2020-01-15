|
ODESSA - Ronald Obert Scott, 69, went to be with our Lord on December 29, 2019. Ronnie was born in Odessa on May 16, 1950 to Wanda and O.V. Scott. He stayed in the Permian Basin where he worked in the oilfield until his retirement two years ago. Ronnie loved his family, the Dallas Cowboys, and fishing and hunting. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Wanda and O.V. Scott; and brother, Donnie Scott. Ronnie is survived by his children, Felicidi Fulford and Chariti Jones; sisters, Dena Scowden and Karen Stepan; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his wife, Donna Scott. "And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it." Ecclesiastes 12:7.
No services have been scheduled at this time. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 15, 2020