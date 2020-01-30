|
ODESSA - Ronald Reagan Haynes, 72, of Odessa, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 17, 1947 to Samuel Reagan and wife D. Lorene in Fort Stockton, TX. He was the youngest of three children.
Ron graduated from Permian High School in 1965. Following graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Patty Brewer. He served in the Navy from 1965-1969. After leaving the Navy, he and Patty had two beautiful daughters and he began working in the oil and gas industry. Eventually he owned his own company DWC Consultants in Odessa, TX. Anyone that knew him, knew he had a firm handshake that could break your hand.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and D. Lorene; sister: Sharon Thornburg; nieces: Jeannette and Donna Haynie; son-in-law: Tony Wilson; and great-grandson: Braylan Wilson.
Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years: Patty; daughters: Angela and husband Chris Hoefling of Port Neches, TX, Annette and David Homsey of Odessa, TX, Cheryl Autry of San Antonio, TX; sister: Carolyn and husband Raymond Haynie; grandchildren: Brandon and wife Ashley Harrington, Brittleigh Harrington, Reagan and Zach Wilson, Kirsten Hoefling, Trinity and Conner Homsey; great-grandchildren: Aaden, Channing, Jackson, Paisley, Brody, Ryder, Kealani, Kymbreigh, Kadence, Ronnie, Bryleigh, Perseus, and arriving soon - Athena Homsey and baby girl Harrington; numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory and condolences may be sent at acreswestfuneral.com.
"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be; so He put his arms around you and whispered 'Come with me.' With tearful eyes we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us - He only takes the best!"
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 30, 2020