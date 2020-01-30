Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Reagan "Ron" Haynes


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Reagan "Ron" Haynes Obituary
ODESSA - Ronald Reagan Haynes, 72, of Odessa, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 17, 1947 to Samuel Reagan and wife D. Lorene in Fort Stockton, TX. He was the youngest of three children.

Ron graduated from Permian High School in 1965. Following graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Patty Brewer. He served in the Navy from 1965-1969. After leaving the Navy, he and Patty had two beautiful daughters and he began working in the oil and gas industry. Eventually he owned his own company DWC Consultants in Odessa, TX. Anyone that knew him, knew he had a firm handshake that could break your hand.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and D. Lorene; sister: Sharon Thornburg; nieces: Jeannette and Donna Haynie; son-in-law: Tony Wilson; and great-grandson: Braylan Wilson.

Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years: Patty; daughters: Angela and husband Chris Hoefling of Port Neches, TX, Annette and David Homsey of Odessa, TX, Cheryl Autry of San Antonio, TX; sister: Carolyn and husband Raymond Haynie; grandchildren: Brandon and wife Ashley Harrington, Brittleigh Harrington, Reagan and Zach Wilson, Kirsten Hoefling, Trinity and Conner Homsey; great-grandchildren: Aaden, Channing, Jackson, Paisley, Brody, Ryder, Kealani, Kymbreigh, Kadence, Ronnie, Bryleigh, Perseus, and arriving soon - Athena Homsey and baby girl Harrington; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory and condolences may be sent at acreswestfuneral.com.

"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be; so He put his arms around you and whispered 'Come with me.' With tearful eyes we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us - He only takes the best!"
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -