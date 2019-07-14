Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Ronald Terry Speer


1947 - 2019
Ronald Terry Speer Obituary
SAN ANTONIO - Ronald Terry Speer, 71, went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Ronald was born October 25, 1947, in Kermit, Texas. His parents were R.T. Speer and Paulene Holloway Speer. Ronald grew up in Monahans, Texas. After graduation from high school, Ronald joined the Army and served from August 16, 1968 to March 19, 1970. He spent 18 months in Viet Nam as a helicopter engine mechanic and a wrecker driver to retrieve helicopters downed by the enemy. After he returned home to Monahans, he met and married Iris Yvonne M. Jackson. Three weeks following this event, Ronald was involved in a gas line explosion at the Perry Gas Processors plant where he was employed. This resulted in his losing his right leg. Ron's attitude of not letting it get him down resulted in a very active life. He went to Odessa College more than once and received Associate Degrees, first in drafting, and later degrees in Refrigeration and Maintenance. While at Perry Gas Processors he worked as Plant Operator, Draftsman, Estimator, and Tool Room Supervisor where he issued, repaired, and kept up with all the tools used in the vessel manufacturing shop. Ron always liked to fix things. This first led to the building of a house to raise his family, doing as much of the work as he could. He always found a way around his handicap - "I just do it a different way." During the oil field bust of the 1980's, Ron was laid off. Later he went to Howe, Texas, where his parents and sister lived and helped his brother-in-law, Wayne Hix, build cabinets. This lasted several years, until his Parkinson's Disease made it impossible to continue. As the disease progressed he became a resident of a nursing home in San Antonio, Texas. He became well known as "Mr Fix-It" because he would find ways to fix most everything in the nursing home when his disease would allow him to.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, R.T. Speer and Paulene Holloway Speer, and his sister Rebecca Jane Speer Hix.



He is survived by his wife, Iris Yvonne M. Speer, daughter, Paula Kay Speer Miller (Michael), step-daughter, Lisa Lynn Jackson Martin (Robert "Bob"), step-son, William A. "Bill" Jackson (Rebecca); five grandchildren, Larissa Candece Hollis Gutierrez (Johnny), John Marc Hollis II, Terry Morris Hollis (Chloe), Victoria Jane Jackson, Alexandria Iris Miller; two great-grandchildren, Arial Grace Hollis, and Barrett Cesar Gutierrez.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers you make donations to your favorite veterans organization. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with U.S. Army military honors



SUNSET NORTHWEST FUNERAL HOME, 6321 BANDERA RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78238



(210) 521-2111 FAX (210) 521-2149
Published in Odessa American on July 14, 2019
