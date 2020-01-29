|
|
MANSFIELD - Mansfield, TX - Ronald (Ronnie) Eugene Wilkerson, 75, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by his dearest loved ones following a battle with cancer.
Ronnie was born on August 31, 1944 in Abilene, TX to Clifton and Gladys Wilkerson.
Ronnie's greatest pleasure was his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Beverley, his children, Lisa (husband Ralph), Jason, and Ann Marie (husband Mark), his three grandchildren, Peter, Nathan, and Callie, and his brother and sisters, Randy (wife Ann), Kathy (husband Olin), Judy (husband Dennis), and Janie (husband Mike), along with many other beloved family members and close friends.
Ronnie spent his early years in Odessa, TX where he worked at his father's produce store and graduated from Odessa High School in 1963. In June 1964 he met his future wife Beverley and they were married on February 26, 1965 at Christ's Lutheran Church in Odessa. Ronnie was drafted in the U.S. Army in October 1966 where he proudly served for over 22 years until retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. After his military retirement, Ronnie briefly owned a specialty grocery store with his brother and then became a defense systems engineer at Raytheon for 20 years before permanently retiring.
Ronnie was a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed playing a competitive game of Texas Hold 'Em poker. His favorite thing above all was spending time with family and he always looked forward to his annual summer family reunion in Abilene, Texas, which he was instrumental in organizing. Everyone who knew and loved Ronnie would say that he was a man of high integrity who had a strong work ethic and a heart as big as Texas with a mischievous side.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral service on Friday, January 31 at 9:00am at the Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home in Arlington, TX. Ronnie will be laid to rest at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Those who desire to make memorial donations to honor Ronnie Wilkerson can donate to Prostrate Cancer Foundation, Zero - The End of Prostrate Cancer, , or any Veteran's charities.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 29, 2020