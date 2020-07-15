BIG SPRING - Ronnie left this earth on July 11, 2020, to celebrate his 51st Anniversary with the love of his life, Margaret Nunley. Ronnie was born on December 11, 1936, in Stonewall, Oklahoma. He was the oldest of seven children born to Marie and Perry Nunley. After graduation, Ronnie served in the Navy for four years and eventually retired from the City of Odessa. Ronnie married Margret on July 11, 1969. They enjoyed taking trips abroad, going on numerous cruises, and spending time in Ruidoso at their cabin.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his parents, Marie and PL Nunley. Ronnie was also preceded in death by two brothers, Scott and Perry L. Nunley, Perry's wife, Linda, and their children, Susan, Phillip, and Leslie.
Ronnie is survived by his son, Pat (Joy) Armstrong of Big Spring, his daughter Jean Armstrong of Oceanside, California. Ronnie has two grandsons Austin (Danielle) McKeever of Oceanside, California, and Whit (Tracy) Armstrong of Lakeway, Texas, and one granddaughter Holley (Daniel) Schlumpf of Lubbock. He is also survived by two brothers, Dan (Marie) Nunley of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Stan (Ida) Nunley of Safford, Arizona. His surviving sisters include Elaine (Pete) Monning of Katy, Texas, and Kathleen (Steve) Monning of North Carolina. Ron is also survived by seven great-grandkids, 18 nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
The Family would like to express our most profound appreciation to the Marcy House for the love and caring for Ronnie for the last 15 yrs. Thanks also to the Interim Healthcare staff.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity
.
Visitation will be at 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM Tuesday with Vigil services at 7:00 PM Tuesday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Graveside at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com