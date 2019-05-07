MIDLAND - A gentle soul has left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on May 3, 2019. Funeral services for Ronnie Mahan, age 75, of Granbury, Texas, will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in the Chapel of Lunn Funeral Home with Gary Mahan and David Mahan, officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Olney, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.



Ronnie was born on December 24, 1943 in McCamey, Texas to Jessie Lee Mahan and Ruby Mae (Huffman) Mahan. He was a retired salesman in the oilfield. He loved the Lord with all his heart and was a member of the West 10th Full Gospel Baptist Church. He loved creatures, large and small, and truly enjoyed being outdoors. Ronnie watched the stars and had an avid interest in Astronomy. He had a passion for riding motorcycles and everything associated with it. He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Lee Mahan and a brother, James Daryl Mahan.



Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sammie McLemore of Granbury; his mother, Ruby Mahan of Odessa; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Terry Mahan of Midland; one daughter, Kim Green of Midland; two brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Delene Mahan of Odessa and Dudley and Rhonda Mahan of Granbury; four grandchildren: Candyce Collier, Hunter Green, Lexi Green and Tiffany Mahan; three great-grandchildren: Colton Collier, Preston Collier and Braxton Collier; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com. Published in Odessa American on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary