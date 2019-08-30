|
|
VICTORVILLE, CA - Ronnie Max Motley, 71, of Victorville, CA, passed away from congestive heart failure on August 16, 2019, with his wife, Judy, of 39 1/2 years by his side. He was a gentle soul to all he met and had a dry sense of humor.
Visitation will be at 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM in Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens
Ronnie and Judy double dated in high school, before marrying in 1980. They enjoyed retirement together for 7 years and loved to take road trips. Ronnie loved watching John Wayne and Army movies, and Dallas Cowboy games. He also loved Judy's chicken fried steak and pecan pie.
Ronnie was born in Odessa, TX, on December 23, 1947, to Earlene and Max Motley. Growing up he spent a lot of time with his favorite aunt/second mother, Ina. After graduating from Odessa High School, he served in the United States Army. He was a carpenter for most of his life. He lived in California for 32 years, after moving from Texas for work. He last worked in Fort Irwin as a construction supervisor.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Judy (Shults), Children: Stephanie (Jeff), Jason (Amber), Aimee (Bill), and Brendan (Stephanie), Grandchildren: Hailee, Shane, Jamie, Ayden (deceased), Alexys, Austyn, Drew, Katelyn, and Kacey, Brothers: Tony, Marcus, and Max, Sisters: Nikki and Michelle. He also left behind his best friend, a cocker spaniel named Ginger. He loved to watch his grandkids' games and go with Brendan and the grandkids to get doughnuts once a week.
Special thanks to Dr. Ashtiani and Dr. Bokari, who gave him a better quality of life. He also had special friends from Hospice: Brooke, Nathan, and Ebony.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 30, 2019