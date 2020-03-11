|
ODESSA - Ronnie White, 76, of Odessa Texas, passed away on March 7, 2020 in Odessa Texas. He died unexpectedly from a stroke but was surrounded by family members. Visitation will be Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Doy Smithson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be members of the Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Team. Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Seybert and Julian "Coach" Pressly. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents J. C. and Anna White and his brother Mac Weems. Ronnie is survived by wife Norma Jean White, daughter Jeannie Gallagher and spouse Shane Gallagher, daughter Jennifer Cowen and spouse B. J. Cowen, grandchildren Kari Easley, Justice Easley, Aaron Cowen, Jarod Cowen, Garrett Cowen, and great granddaughter Elly Juarez. Ronnie was born in Abilene Texas to J. C. and Anna Lee White on June 7, 1943. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1961. He married Norma Jean Taylor on February 10, 1968 in Odessa Texas. He graduated from University of Texas El Paso in 1973. He worked as a coach and teacher in Pampa, Kermit, San Antonio, San Angelo, Willis, El Paso and Odessa. He won many awards as coach and teacher in many schools. He was an usher at First Odessa Church for over 10 years. He volunteered as a baseball coach at Odessa College and UTPB. Ronnie was a devoted, loving husband to Norma Jean for 52 years. Ronnie loved sharing his "Norma Jean" stories to coaches, players and friends. Ronnie loved his girls Jeannie and Jennifer. From spending countless hours practicing pitching and catching with them as young girls to encouraging them through difficult challenges of being mothers and wives, Ronnie's gentle words and hugs were always encouraging and supportive. Many knew Ronnie as "Spot", a nickname he picked up in his college days, that stuck with him. Ronnie, going above and beyond his teacher position, genuinely caring about his students, would offer encouraging advice to help them through very difficult times in their personal lives. Ronnie had a lifelong love for baseball. From playing as a young kid to coaching high school and college players, Coach White was a mentor, jokester and leader. Coach knew football and baseball inside and out, but constantly encouraged his players to be prepared for life outside of sports. Many players looked to Coach White as far more than a coach, often as a father figure, mentor and friend. Everyone that knew Ronnie felt his genuine love for them. He loved telling stories, he loved telling jokes. Sometimes he was a man of few words, but his words were always uplifting and encouraging. Ronnie White was a coach for sport and a coach for life. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 11, 2020