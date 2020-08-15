ODESSA - Rosalio Zavala Gomez (Chalio), Odessa, TX resident, was called to his eternal resting place early on Monday night, August 10th, 2020. He was born on August 30th, 1955 in Matamoros, Coahuila.Rosalio is survived by his wife, Leticia Zavala and his mother Maria Zavala Gomez; his daughter, Norma Zavala, sons, Abraham Zavala and Jose Zavala; grandchildren, Bridgette Gonzalez, Christopher Nathan Zavala, Joseph Armando Zavala, Andrew Jacob Zavala, Mia Zavala, Sadie Zavala and Evan Zavala; great grandchild, Niaa Chantelle Bonilla; brothers Juan Zavala, Roberto Zavala, Martin Rodriguez Gonzalez; sisters, Natividad Zavala Gomez, Herminia Zavala Gomez.He is preceded by death by his father, Andres Zavala and sister, Rosalia Zavala Gomez.Rosalio was a man of God, hardworking and dedicated in prayer. He was always speaking god's word to everyone he encountered with. He was a great example to many people and his testimony impacted even the youngest kid at the church he attended. He worked in the oilfield industry and enjoyed singing. His favorite role was being a grandparent as his joy and pride where his grandchildren and great grandchild. He loved the holidays, as he never missed to visit his mother and family members in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. His hobby's where reading and studying the bible. Rosalio loved and was loved by many family and friends.His love and contagious smile will never be forgotten, and he will be truly missed. Family and friends that knew him are invited to attend the viewing on Sunday, August 15th, from 1:00 PM to 9:00PM at Odessa Funeral Home in Odessa, TX.Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:00PM at the House of Prayer located at 2090 S. Dixie St. Odessa, TX.Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.