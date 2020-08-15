1/1
Rosalio Zavala Gomez
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Rosalio Zavala Gomez (Chalio), Odessa, TX resident, was called to his eternal resting place early on Monday night, August 10th, 2020. He was born on August 30th, 1955 in Matamoros, Coahuila.

Rosalio is survived by his wife, Leticia Zavala and his mother Maria Zavala Gomez; his daughter, Norma Zavala, sons, Abraham Zavala and Jose Zavala; grandchildren, Bridgette Gonzalez, Christopher Nathan Zavala, Joseph Armando Zavala, Andrew Jacob Zavala, Mia Zavala, Sadie Zavala and Evan Zavala; great grandchild, Niaa Chantelle Bonilla; brothers Juan Zavala, Roberto Zavala, Martin Rodriguez Gonzalez; sisters, Natividad Zavala Gomez, Herminia Zavala Gomez.

He is preceded by death by his father, Andres Zavala and sister, Rosalia Zavala Gomez.

Rosalio was a man of God, hardworking and dedicated in prayer. He was always speaking god's word to everyone he encountered with. He was a great example to many people and his testimony impacted even the youngest kid at the church he attended. He worked in the oilfield industry and enjoyed singing. His favorite role was being a grandparent as his joy and pride where his grandchildren and great grandchild. He loved the holidays, as he never missed to visit his mother and family members in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. His hobby's where reading and studying the bible. Rosalio loved and was loved by many family and friends.

His love and contagious smile will never be forgotten, and he will be truly missed. Family and friends that knew him are invited to attend the viewing on Sunday, August 15th, from 1:00 PM to 9:00PM at Odessa Funeral Home in Odessa, TX.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:00PM at the House of Prayer located at 2090 S. Dixie St. Odessa, TX.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
House of Prayer
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
4323346812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved