ODESSA - Rosalva Martinez Orona, 91, of Odessa passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born in Sweetwater, Texas to Pascual and Felipa Martinez on February 4, 1928. She was the third child of eleven siblings. As a devoted Jehovah's Witness, she spent a lot of her time teaching others about God's Kingdom.



Rosalva was raised in a musically talented family. From a very young age, her mother taught her how to play the guitar. Rosalva, along with three of her siblings were very well known in Sweetwater and other surrounding towns for their singing ability. Their popularity landed them a spot on a local radio show, KXOX's The Morning Riser, in Merkel, Texas.



It was in Colorado City, where Rosalva met and eventually married Jose Orona, who would move her to Odessa, Texas to start their family. She worked in the print shop industry running the bindery department and ended her career with Dobbs Printing at the age of 80 when they closed their doors in 2008. Rosalva went on to enjoy her retirement traveling with her sisters to attend conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Rosalva enjoyed singing with her sisters, attending family gatherings and visiting with family and friends.



Rosalva is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jose Orona, brothers, Manuel Martinez, Elias Martinez, and Daniel Martinez; sisters, Micaela Alcala and Margarita Lopez, and son, Jody Orona.



She is survived by her sisters, Eloisa Martinez, Esther Cordova, Eva Ornelas, Raquel Ornelas; brother Pascual Martinez, Jr.; daughters, Bellen Jones, Norma Rivera and husband Raymond, Carla Ontiveroz and husband Frank; son, Jimmy Orona and wife Cynthia; 19 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 37 great, great grandchildren with 4 more on the way; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements area entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.