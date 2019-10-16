|
ODESSA - Rose Marie Preston, age 84, of Odessa, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. She began her earthly journey in Mertzon, TX on August 6, 1935, born to the late Cleo Dean Keith and Ruby Mae (Adams) Walker. She married Marvin Ray Preston in McCamey, TX on June 8, 1951. He preceded her in death November 11, 1979.
Rose was a caregiver and a hard worker. She had worked for many years as a CNA. She was also a lifetime member of the American Legion. She was honest and straightforward and always gave 100% in everything she did. She loved fishing and swimming and was an amazing cook who was famous for her cakes. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandbabies and would spoil them like crazy.
Rose is survived by her daughters: Patricia "Country" Preston-Roark and husband Gary of Granbury and Kermit and Cherry Lynn Brewer and husband Gary of Euless; her twin brother: Roy "Bose" Keith and wife Laura of Odessa; her sisters: Wanda Sue Terry of Amarillo, and Toni James and Laurie Robbins, both of Odessa; eleven grandchildren: Jerry "Todd" Barnhill, Daniel Thomas Barnhill, Jennifer Lynn Martinez, Randal Glen Preston, Bradley Ray Preston, Raina Lee Preston, Jada Skye Preston, Dane Hunter Preston, Jenna Marie Preston, Melissa Kayann Preston, and Michelle Preston; and numerous great-grandbabies, who called her Nana.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ruby Walker and Cleo Keith; her husband, Ray Preston; sons: Glen Ray Preston and Gary Lee Preston; and three brothers: Noel "Bubba" Keith, Gene Keith, and Dale Keith.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 . Funeral services will be Friday, October18, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa at 1:00pm. Brother Dudley Mullins of First Baptist Church in Kermit will officiate. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 16, 2019