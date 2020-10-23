1/1
Rosemary Lange
ODESSA - Rosemary Lange was born Feb. 1, 1959 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania to Roy C Lange and Natalie Gearinger. Rose attended elementary school in Keane New Hampsire and Graduated High school in Plano Texas. She then went to the University of Houston where she made the deans list and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy in 1982. Rose worked as a clinical pharmacist at many different hospitals in the Dallas area over the next 35 years. She met her husband Robert Scheel and moved to Odessa Texas in 2014 where they began there lives together. She was proceeded in death by her father Roy C Lange and is survived by her husband Robert of the home, her mother Natalie Lange of Kyle Texas, her sister Janet C Landreth of Fentress Texas, brother Bruce C Lange of Katy Texas, and brother Andy J Lange of Plymouth Mass. Rose also had many cousins and nieces and nephews as well as friend. she will be missed by all

Services are entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.

Published in Odessa American on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
