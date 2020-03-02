|
ODESSA - Rosetta Norman Logan was born July 17, 1927 and passed away at the age of 92February 29, 2020. She was born to Sherman and Betty Norman in Garvin County, Pauls Valley, OK. She lived as was educated in Pauls Valley, OK. It was in Pauls Valley that she met, and later married, U.G. Logan (also from Pauls Valley, OK). Rosetta and U.G. live in El Paso, TX for forty-five years. In 2003, they packed up and moved to Odessa, Texas to be with all their kids and grandkids. They were happy to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary together before U.G. passed away in 2010.
Rosetta worked for Sears for over 20 years and retired from there.
Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Sherman Norman; her husband, U.G. Logan; two brothers, Alvie and C.L. Norman and five sisters, Birdie Crawford, Ovie Cleveland, Velma Norman, Ellen Vasquez, and Glenda Lewie; her granddaughter, Christy Warden, and grandson, Billy Phillips.
Rosetta is survived by her brother, Al Norman of Woodward, OK; her children, Loretta Belknap of Odessa, TX, Steve Logan of Odessa, TX, and Becky and Jerry Heald of Odessa, TX; her grandchildren: Stevie Logan, Gina and Bill Smith, Lisa and Rick Handy, Shawna and Darrin Farrell, Jason and Lisa Simmons, Jamie and Quade Lankford, and Stephanie and Roy Pena; twenty-four great-grandchildren; twenty-five great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosetta Logan was a devoted mother and Granny. She showed her love by cooking. She was funny and did not even know it, the glue that held the family together. She will be forever missed.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa, officiated by Rev. Billy Carrigan. Burial will be the following day, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, where she will be laid to rest beside U.G.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 2, 2020