|
|
CEDAR PARK - "Buddy" Franklin passed away in his sleep at his mother's home in Melissa, Texas on August 11, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born on January 21, 1958 to Roy L. Franklin Jr. and Martha M. Franklin in Odessa, Texas. Buddy graduated from Permian High School and continued his education at Odessa College where he was a member of the swim team. He married Irene Franklin on June 4, 1983 and they later moved to Austin. Roy loved hunting with his family and crafting knives. He could fix anything that needed fixing, often his children's cars, and enjoyed woodworking. Buddy was never afraid to put his body on the line to get the job done and often scared his family half to death with injuries he sustained, but he made it through. He worked as a Superintendent in the City of Round Rock for almost 20 years. Buddy is survived by his wife of 36 years, Irene Franklin, who loved him dearly; his daughter, Casey Nicole Franklin and significant other, Dustin Fuerst; sons, Douglas Allen Franklin and Ryan Alex Franklin; mother, Martha McGill; sister, Kathy Eggar and husband, Tom Eggar; brothers, Matthew Franklin and Craig Franklin; father-in-law, George C. Allen; brother-in-law, Greg Martin and wife, Amy Martin; sister-in-law, Frances Allen; brother-in-law, Gary Martin; brother-in-law, Rus Allen; Audrey Bone and Sarah Alvizo, who he was like a father to; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy L. Franklin, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Rd. Austin, Texas 78750. Flowers and other donations can be sent to the church. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 16, 2019