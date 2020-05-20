SNYDER, TEXAS - Roy Radford Taylor, born April 16, 1944 in Brownfield, TX and raised in Snyder, TX passed away May 5, 2020 at his residence in Snyder, TX after a lengthy illness with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
No Services are planned, at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home.
Roy served in the U. S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. At the end of his enlistment he settled in Odessa, TX.
In the 1970's, while still working as an outside salesman for Sherwin-Williams Paint Co. He ventured into the restaurant and bar business, opening several in the Odessa-Midland area. Farmer's Market Restaurant & Lounge,
Bo Weevil's Restaurant, Dudes & Dolls, Picasso's Night Club and finally The New Brewery. While in Odessa Roy was for a time in the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, and a member of The Flatlanders Ski Club.
Roy loved cars, boats, auctions any deal as long as he thought it was a good buy or trade. Roy moved on to Big Spring, TX in the 1990's to go into mobile home sales and to build an R-V park. The circle of his life was completed in Snyder, TX.
Those left to cherish his memory is soul mate and love of his life, Mary Collins;
Sister, Lee (Nick) Shramko;
2 Daughters, Madison (Chris) Stroud and Gail Jones (BG);
Son, Bruce Taylor;
3 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren;
Sister-in-Law, Colleen Taylor;
nieces nephews, cousins and members of Collins family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.millerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Odessa American on May 20, 2020.