ODESSA, TEXAS - Roy Victor Hyson, 94, passed into the loving arms of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, June 24, 2019 at Madison Medical Resort in Odessa after a brief illness. He was born January 22, 1925 to Louise (Bohl) and Charles Franklin Hyson in Dewey, Oklahoma. Roy graduated from Eureka High School in Eureka, Kansas, where he ran track and played basketball. Roy served in WWII from Sept 1944 to Sept 1945 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 15th Air Force APO 520, 720th Bomb Squad 450th Bomb Group as a Bombardier with battles/campaigns in the Rhineland, Po Valley and North Appennines in Italy. He received the Air Medal European African Middle Eastern Service Medal. He was appointed to the Air Force Reserves from September 1945 and was honorably discharged May 5, 1955. Roy moved to Odessa to work for Phillips Petroleum Company where he met and married the love of his life, Priscilla Ann Lawhorne on November 29, 1958. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was then baptized July 27, 1958 at Crescent Park Baptist Church where he continued to be a member and servant for the rest of his life. Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Priscilla; parents, 3 sisters and 6 brothers. He is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Deanna and Ken Peden of Odessa and Shara and Benny Clemments of Wylie, TX; grandchildren Drew Ken Peden of San Marcos, TX, Alexa Sarah Chapman of Wylie, TX and Delaine Kay Peden of Midland, TX; nieces Deanna Sue Wolverton and Janet Hyson; nephews, Rudy (Marjorie) Hyson and Vernon (Cathy) Hyson. Other extended family members include Angie Isaacks (Dennis), Jamie Isaacks and Parker Witt of Midland; Cousins, Peggy Joneson, CJ (Donald) Chambers, Morgan and MacKenzie of Houston, TX. He is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Roy enjoyed serving others in addition to his family by volunteering with LLL and 50+ at Crescent Park Baptist Church, Meals-on-Wheels, Mission Messiah work crews, the Permian Football Booster Club, Permian Band Booster, PHS Choir, and was the Bonham Band Booster President when his daughters attended. In retirement he attended monthly Philresters, daily coffee with friends, in addition to his civic and church volunteering. Roy and his wife Priscilla enjoyed traveling and serving with Campers on Mission. After having a stroke April 14, 2018 Roy continued rehabilitation and enjoyed living at Madison Medical resort where he made many friends and put a smile on everyone's face. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison for loving and caring for dad/papa like their own family. Thank you really isn't sufficient to express the true appreciation we have for his certified nurses' aides, nurses, food servers and cooks, housekeepers, therapists and others. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Medical Center Hospital in CCU and on the 9th floor for their care both during dad's stroke hospitalization and this last illness. In addition, we want to thank Hospice of Odessa/Midland for helping us through these last few days with our beloved father, grandfather, Uncle Roy and friend. Family Visitation is Friday Evening, June 28, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm at Frank Wilson Funeral Home 4635 Oakwood Dr. Odessa, TX. Roy will be honored with Military Graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Saturday, June 29 @ 10:00am. Memorial Service is at Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 University Blvd on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am, followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon for all family and friends. The family would like to thank all family and friends for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Roy's memory to Crescent Park Baptist Church, Mission Messiah, Meals on Wheels, Circle 6 Ranch, or the are certainly appreciated. Published in Odessa American on June 28, 2019