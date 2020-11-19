ODESSA - Roy Virgil Barner, age 92, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on Thursday, July 14, 1928 in Hamilton, TX to James Gilder and Cordelias Mae Barner. He was one of ten children. Roy went to work as a young child and worked hard his whole life eventually retiring from Certainteed Corporation after 37 years.
Roy married Genevia Mae on March 6, 1959 and blended two families into one that included four daughters and three sons. They lived in several cities across Texas eventually settling in Odessa in 1985. Roy and Genevia loved to have friends over to play games, listen to music and dance. Roy loved his family and met with his siblings for dinner every Saturday until his health prevented him from joining. He also loved to work outside with his hands and completed many carpentry projects over the years. He liked to travel especially to visit family and camp at the lake.
Roy is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Genevia Mae; brothers: David, Burt, Bill and Shorty; sister: Janie; daughter: Gail Cerda and sons: Dean and Doug Mathis.
He is survived by his sisters: Jackie Voglino and Jessie Wickliff; brothers: Pete and Harold Barner; daughters: Peggy Mathis, Brenda Clark and Joyce Adams; son: Roy Barner and his wife Courtney and daughter-in-law: Pam Mathis. He also has 21 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from noon to 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
.