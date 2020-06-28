ODESSA - Odessan Royce Bodiford, age 83, passed away June 22, 2020. Royce was born on the family farm near Millsap, Texas on November 23, 1936.
Royce chose to be cremated by Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa. His ashes will be taken to Millsap - Pope Prairie Cemetery, and there will be a graveside service. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a memorial service at a later date, here in Odessa.
Royce is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 1/2 years. They have a son - Terry and wife, Tracy, of Houston; and one daughter, Michelle and husband, Daniel Olson of Lubbock. Royce and Helen are blessed with four grandchildren; grandsons, Matthew and Hunter Bodiford, Alex Olson; and granddaughter, Hayley Olson.
Royce and Helen sold their home and moved to Lincoln Tower Retirement, Odessa, Almost nine years ago. In the past, they've been very active and helped chair many projects there at Lincoln Tower.
Royce was past president of many organizations in Odessa and an outstanding member of Rotary and on many boards.
Royce was sworn in on the Odessa College Board of Trustees for his second 6-year term on May 4, 2019. He had recently been President of the Board.
Royce has been very active since moving to Odessa almost 25 years ago. He was on the City Council of Odessa 9 years and Mayor Pro Term for 7 years. He has been President of many boards of various organizations in Odessa.
Royce was television and radio general manager at KOCV and also had a weekly TV show - "West Texas Journal". He continued this TV show a long while after his retirement. Royce has been a broadcaster for television and radio and later General Manager for over 45 years. He has won many prestigious awards during his career..in Amarillo, Shreveport, LA and Odessa.
In the latter part of 2014, Royce was inducted into NAFB Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Mo. There were over 400 attendees at that special evening honoring Royce. Until recently, Royce did a 20-30 minute live broadcast (by phone) each Monday on radio that was streamed on the internet and could be heard globally. As Royce felt his voice capacity wasn't up to par, he discontinued his broadcast. Royce has always given over 100 percent in everything he undertook; now, after his health issues he had to pick and choose his limitations.
Royce has traveled extensively in the United States, Europe and South America during his career.
Very few Odessa friends are aware that Royce has been in the Oval Office and met several Presidents and Vice Presidents of the United States. Royce was a "special guest" of the Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz, along with other journalists and dignitaries and flew on Air Force II to tour Bolivia for over a week. He was NAFB President at that time.
Royce grew up on a farm and was very active all his 12 years at Millsap, Texas Independent School District. He was President of his class each year, starting from 6th grade through 12th grade. He was active in FFA, Public speaking and sports. He was Texas FFA State President and next year National FFA Officer which postponed his college for 1 1/2 years. He attended Tarleton, Texas Tech and graduated from West Texas State University which is now West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.
While touring as Texas State and National Officer FFA, he was seen on many national TV shows. He changed his career path to broadcasting while in college.
Not too long ago, Royce's high school selected him as the first inducted into first class of its' Hall of Honor, which recognizes those who have made selfless contributions to the school. Before moving to Odessa, Royce was inducted into "Texas Panhandle Broadcaster Hall of Fame", Amarillo, Texas.
In Amarillo, Royce served as President on many, many organizations. So, serving his community is certainly not new to him! His motto has always been, "Count that day lost when you have failed to serve your community!'
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Church of Christ, 6th and Jackson, Odessa Texas; First Presbyterian Church, 1401 N Sam Houston, Odessa Texas; Odessa College or any charity of your choice.
Royce chose to be cremated by Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa. His ashes will be taken to Millsap - Pope Prairie Cemetery, and there will be a graveside service. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a memorial service at a later date, here in Odessa.
Royce is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 1/2 years. They have a son - Terry and wife, Tracy, of Houston; and one daughter, Michelle and husband, Daniel Olson of Lubbock. Royce and Helen are blessed with four grandchildren; grandsons, Matthew and Hunter Bodiford, Alex Olson; and granddaughter, Hayley Olson.
Royce and Helen sold their home and moved to Lincoln Tower Retirement, Odessa, Almost nine years ago. In the past, they've been very active and helped chair many projects there at Lincoln Tower.
Royce was past president of many organizations in Odessa and an outstanding member of Rotary and on many boards.
Royce was sworn in on the Odessa College Board of Trustees for his second 6-year term on May 4, 2019. He had recently been President of the Board.
Royce has been very active since moving to Odessa almost 25 years ago. He was on the City Council of Odessa 9 years and Mayor Pro Term for 7 years. He has been President of many boards of various organizations in Odessa.
Royce was television and radio general manager at KOCV and also had a weekly TV show - "West Texas Journal". He continued this TV show a long while after his retirement. Royce has been a broadcaster for television and radio and later General Manager for over 45 years. He has won many prestigious awards during his career..in Amarillo, Shreveport, LA and Odessa.
In the latter part of 2014, Royce was inducted into NAFB Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Mo. There were over 400 attendees at that special evening honoring Royce. Until recently, Royce did a 20-30 minute live broadcast (by phone) each Monday on radio that was streamed on the internet and could be heard globally. As Royce felt his voice capacity wasn't up to par, he discontinued his broadcast. Royce has always given over 100 percent in everything he undertook; now, after his health issues he had to pick and choose his limitations.
Royce has traveled extensively in the United States, Europe and South America during his career.
Very few Odessa friends are aware that Royce has been in the Oval Office and met several Presidents and Vice Presidents of the United States. Royce was a "special guest" of the Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz, along with other journalists and dignitaries and flew on Air Force II to tour Bolivia for over a week. He was NAFB President at that time.
Royce grew up on a farm and was very active all his 12 years at Millsap, Texas Independent School District. He was President of his class each year, starting from 6th grade through 12th grade. He was active in FFA, Public speaking and sports. He was Texas FFA State President and next year National FFA Officer which postponed his college for 1 1/2 years. He attended Tarleton, Texas Tech and graduated from West Texas State University which is now West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.
While touring as Texas State and National Officer FFA, he was seen on many national TV shows. He changed his career path to broadcasting while in college.
Not too long ago, Royce's high school selected him as the first inducted into first class of its' Hall of Honor, which recognizes those who have made selfless contributions to the school. Before moving to Odessa, Royce was inducted into "Texas Panhandle Broadcaster Hall of Fame", Amarillo, Texas.
In Amarillo, Royce served as President on many, many organizations. So, serving his community is certainly not new to him! His motto has always been, "Count that day lost when you have failed to serve your community!'
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Church of Christ, 6th and Jackson, Odessa Texas; First Presbyterian Church, 1401 N Sam Houston, Odessa Texas; Odessa College or any charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 28, 2020.