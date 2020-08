Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Royce Lynn ""Johnny "" Smith, 65, of Odessa, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Odessa . Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm August 12, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home . Jimmy Braswell is officiating. Arrangements are by AMERICAN HERITAGE CEMETERY/FUNERAL HOME/CREMATORY of Midland .



