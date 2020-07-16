Ruben Baeza

ODESSA - Ruben M. Baeza Jr. left this world for his heavenly home far too soon on Monday June 29, 2020.



Ruben is survived by his loving wife and best friend Sheri Baeza. They were married in Odessa, TX on April 21, 2017.



Ruben was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Francisco R. Baeza and Basilio D. Mora Sr. and his father in law, Cary Cox.



Ruben is remembered by his adoring family, father Ruben V. Baeza Sr and mother Delilah M. Baeza, son Ruben James Baeza, and wife Brianna, daughter Monica Baeza, son Elias "Champ" Baeza, stepsons Colton Hellums and Matthew Fincher, and grandson Oliver Baeza. His brothers Anthony M. Baeza and Christopher M. Baeza. Grandmothers Margarita V. Baeza and Epifania M. Mora and mother in law Madalena Cox. Brother in laws Paul Almanza and wife Shirley, Pete Almanza and wife Jan, and Aaron Cox, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from all over.



Ruben was born in Kermit, Texas on August 19, 1971. He graduated from Pecos High School in 1989, where he played football, basketball and ran track. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Ruben had a strong work ethic and worked many different jobs in his life beginning as a paper boy for the Pecos Enterprise in Pecos, Texas, but he will be most notably be remembered as a car salesman in the Permian Basin. Chances are if you bought a new or used car in Midland/Odessa, Ruben was your salesman. Ruben was a diehard Washington Redskins fan in a world full of Dallas Cowboys fans. He loved playing golf and loved to watch almost any sport. Ruben was an avid movie fan who enjoyed movie date nights every Tuesday night with his "Sheri Bomb".



He loved people. He loved life. He was at his best when he was helping others. He had a big heart and was never afraid to give unconditionally and unselfishly. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and encouraged others to do the same.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.



Visitation will be at Hubbard Kelly on Thursday July 16, 2020, 12-9 pm, the family will be receiving guests from 6-8 pm.



Services for Ruben will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Kingdom Church, 3002 E University, Odessa, Texas with Pastor Marcus Zuniga officiating. Graveside services will be immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery 4100 N 1788, Midland, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ruben's honor be made to the Phoenix Program for PTSD Treatment at the VA Hospital in Temple, Texas.



