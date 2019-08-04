|
ODESSA - Longtime Odessa resident, Mrs. Ruby Allison Weaver, passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born in Childress, TX on July 21, 1925 to Eliga and Stella (Heath) Hendrix.
Ruby was a crafter and artist and an avid baseball fan of the Texas Rangers. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and cooking. She loved to travel and enjoyed her international experiences visiting Mexico, Algeria, France, and Indonesia among others. She retired after a long career as owner of the Bottle Shop in North East Odessa.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are daughters Carol Burns Dyson of Pearland and Brenda Allison Bell and husband Rob Bell of Tomball; son Jim Weaver of Big Spring; one granddaughter Randi Dyson Lewis and husband Tony Lewis of Cypress; two great-granddaughters Halee Carol Lewis and Hanna Kay Lewis, also of Cypress; niece Shonda Norton and husband Randy Norton of Van Alstyne, TX; and many dear friends and neighbors.
She is preceded in death by six siblings, her parents, her husband Thomas W. Weaver; first husband James Allison; and son-in-law John Wayne Dyson.
The family will receive friends at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 4 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, officiated by the Reverends Mr. Jimmy Braswell and Mr. Eduardo Carrasco.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel
In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations made in Mrs. Weaver's honor to your local Girl Scout council or to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 4, 2019