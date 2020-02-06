|
ODESSA - It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce to you the passing of our dear mother, Ruby Joyce (Algood) Bryant, age 85. She passed February 2, 2020 in Odessa.
Joyce was born to JH and Annie Algood on August 9, 1934 in Hamlin, TX. She was raised in Kermit and graduated from Kermit High in 1952. She competed in basketball and volleyball and was voted most athletic girl her senior year. She met Ross H. Bryant while working at Best Drug Store. They were married June 6, 1954 in Kermit.
Joyce worked at Balene's Dress Shop in Odessa as well as Fireball Electronics and Bonham Jr. High. She was an avid bowler for over 30 years as a member of the Odessa Women's Bowling Association and served as secretary and president of the league.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Ross; grandson Kelly Sealy; her parents, JH and Annie Algood; brothers, Avery Algood, Chester Algood and Delbert Algood; sisters, Mabel Mallow, Johnnie Elmore, Pauline Kemp and Wanda Bryant.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Sealy and husband, Scott; sons, Mike Bryant and wife, Sharron, Chuck Bryant and Doug Bryant; grandchildren, Shannon, Jonah, Cassandra, Seth, Cody, Lucas, Danielle and Crystal as well as seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jonah Bryant, Cassandra Bryant, Cody Bryant, Danielle Bryant and Crystal Bryant.
The family requests all donations be made to the or Focused Care of Odessa.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 6, 2020