ODESSA - Ruby L. Breithaupt, 88, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019.



Visitation will be 6:00PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



The Funeral Service will be a private family gathering at Sunset Memorial.



Ruby was born May 4, 1931 in Van, Texas. She attended school in Corpus Christi and worked as an LVN until her retirement.



She met Albert (Fred) Breithaupt and was married on August 3, 1950 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. They have resided in West Texas since 1973. Together they were blessed with 9 children, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.



After 68 beautiful years of marriage, Ruby lost the love of her life on March 7, 2019. Albert, 90 was born on December 9, 1928 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He was a Veteran of the Navy and a retiree from the Oil and Gas industry. He was active in the Knights of Columbus. Fred and Ruby were members of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.



Both Ruby and Fred were devoted parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. As our hearts are filled with sadness with the loss of these two beautiful souls, we find peace in knowing they are rejoined and are now together in the Kingdom of Heaven.



Pallbearers will be Fritz Breithaupt, Michael Breithaupt, Paul Breithaupt, Joel Breithaupt, Bill Breithaupt, and Robert Buck.



Memorials may be given to the .



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who have shown such love, care and compassion for both Fred and Ruby.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 23, 2019