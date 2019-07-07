MIDLAND - Ruby Lafay Sharp, 97 of Midland, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Christian Church of Midland. Graveside will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Crane Memorial Cemetery, Crane, Texas.



Ruby was born on September 20, 1921 in Ranger, Texas. She moved to Crane, Texas as a young girl and began school in Midland, Texas, as construction of the school in Crane was not complete at the time. During the hard times of the great depression she lived with her grandparents in Harlingen, Texas, as her grandfather had work there. She graduated from Crane High school in 1938 and went on to attend Sul Ross College. In 1939 while catching rides from McCamey to Crane with a friend, she met another passenger in the car, O. R. (Dude) Sharp. The two were married later that year and moved to Denver City, when there wasn't a paved road in Yoakum County. After living in the Humble (Exxon) camps in Denver City, "The Sandhills" (west of Crane) and McCamey, they settled in Midland in 1960 and remained there and went on to enjoy 54 years of marriage, until his death in 1994. The couple were long time members of the Christian Church of Midland and active with Exxon retirees, as well as the many lifelong friends they made over the years from all around the Permian Basin.



Ruby was an avid knitter. In addition to knitting many items for herself and her family through the years, she knitted and sold her creations to make money during her school years. She was an avid bridge player. She was an only child and only grandchild. She was a strong-willed woman, believing the world to be black or white, right or wrong, with no in between.



She is survived by her son, Bruce Sharp (D'dee) of Midland, Texas, nine grandchildren, thirty great- grandchildren and sixteen great-great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband O.R (Dude) Sharp, parents Russell and M. E. (Everett) Noble, a son, Jon Noble Sharp, daughter Linda Slate, great-grandson Braden Beierle and a great-granddaughter Candace Nettles.



Pallbearers will be Tyler Nettles, Christopher Nettles, Jason Sharp, Sean Sharp, Josh Sharp and Nathan Slate.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to the Christian Church of Midland or Dallas Christian College. The family expresses their deep gratitude to Olivia Salazar and Bobbie Williams for their steadfast care for Ruby in her last years.



Published in Odessa American on July 7, 2019