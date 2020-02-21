|
CRANE - Ruby Louise Heald was born March 30, 1925 and passed away at the age of 94 on February 19, 2020.
She was born to Charlie and Minnie Bray in Seminole County, Seminole, OK. She lived and was educated in Seminole and worked at Dougans Bros. Grocery store while she was in school. It was in Seminole that she met, and later married, Leonard O. Heald from Healdton, OK. Ruby and Leonard lived in Plains, TX, Denver City, TX, Durant, OK, and Crane, TX. They were happy to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary together before Leonard passed away in 2007.
Ruby was elected and proudly served as County and District Clerk for 12 years in Yoakum County, Texas. She and her husband Leonard spent many years traveling and spending time in their favorite destination, Branson, Missouri.
Ruby has been preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Charlie Bray; three brothers, Ervin, Jim, and Charlie "Pete" Bray; five sisters, Gladys Longan, Thelma Bray, Marie Davis, Blanche Bethany, Jessie Parsons; her daughter, Sherry Foyil, and her granddaughter Shelly Suzanne Kaplan.
Ruby is survived by her siblings, Betty Van Matre of Hobbs, NM; Darlene and Bernus Underwood of Halls, TN; Franklin Bray of Odessa, TX; Her children, Jerry and Becky Heald of Odessa, TX and Louise and Otis Newberry of Lamesa, TX; Her grandchildren, Michael and JoAnne Skinner of Sweeny, TX, Gezelle Newberry of Lamesa, TX, Jeri Lynn and Ian Ingram and Whitney Heald of Austin, TX; and eight great grandchildren, Lexi and Mavrick Staudt, Slade and Chase Skinner, Koruna and Marvel Ingram, and Aurelia and Vivianna Kaplan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel in Crane with Minister Mark Hackett officiating. Burial will follow in the Crane County Cemetery.
Ruby Heald was a woman like no other and will be missed by many.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 21, 2020