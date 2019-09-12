|
|
AMARILLO - Ruby Mae Graves Sanders (Orrie), passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, in Amarillo, TX surrounded by her family. Orrie was born December 7, 1926 in Post, TX to the late Early Brooks and Earnest Graves in Post, TX. At an early age she moved to Brenham, TX where she attended school. She met her husband the late John W. Sanders in Liberty Hill, TX. They were married on September 14, 1944 and to this union there were six children, Pam, Johnnie, Jolinda Dickson (Amarillo), Kathy, Ronald, and Eddie Gene Sanders. She raised her children in Fort Stockton, TX where she was a homemaker. Orrie will forever be remembered for her amazing personality, her compassion for others she never met a stranger or never had anything bad to say about anyone. She loved spending time and talking with her grandchildren and teaching them all to play dominoes, walking, reading the bible, and crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sister Ora Lee Graves Henderson, Brother Aaron Hugh Graves, Husband John W. Sanders, Son Eddie Gene Sanders, and Great-Great Grandson Pedro Lomeli. She is survived by her Children Pam, Johnnie, Jolinda Dickson (Amarillo), Kathy, and Ronald, 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren,28 great great grandchildren and a host of family and friends who she loved and cherished. Her celebration of life service will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 @ 10:00 am at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1000 West Clements Street, Odessa, TX 79763, Burial, Ector County Cemetery, 300 South Dixie Blvd, Odessa, TX 79761. View www.ggmortuary.com to sign Mrs. Sanders guestbook.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 12, 2019